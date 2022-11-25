 Skip to main content
STANTON — Memorial services for Leonard C. West, 81, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Inurnment will be in Stanton City Cemetery in rural Stanton. Military rites will be performed by Stanton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and U.S. Navy Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time on Monday prior to services.

———

Leonard passed away with family by his side on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

The service will be livestreamed on Stonacek Funeral Chapel website at https://www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com/obituaries/Leonard-West-3/#!/PhotosVideos.

Leonard was born on Feb. 10, 1941, in Norfolk to Woodrow and Louise (Stoffer) West. Leonard’s parents later divorced before Louise married Harold Longnecker, who was Leonard’s true father figure. He attended grade school at Norfolk, Hadar, Wausa, Hoskins, Pilger District 14 and a few other schools before graduating from Pender High School in 1959.

He then enlisted into the U.S. Navy upon graduating high school. Leonard served his country from Oct. 21, 1959, to Oct. 18, 1963.

Leonard married Judy Daniel on June 28, 1964, at the Methodist Church in Stanton. After his discharge in the military, Leonard worked for Hrabak’s Grocery Store in Stanton from 1963 to 1964 before working for the Stanton Farmers Union Co-op until 1971. He worked at Vulcraft in Norfolk from 1971 to 1975. He worked for the Cenex Land-O-Lakes Feed Mill in Norfolk until his retirement in 2001.

From 2001 to 2004, he worked part time for the City of Stanton. He was an umpire for the Amateur Softball Association from 1980 to 1990 and a lifetime member of the Stanton VFW Post 3602.

Leonard was baptized at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church of Norfolk on May 4, 1941. He was confirmed at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church south of Pilger before transferring his membership to the Stanton United Methodist Church, where he served as a trustee and also on the pastor parish committee. He was a member of the church for over 50 years.

Survivors include his spouse of 58 years, Judy West of Stanton; daughter Jill (Clayton) Tinnelly of Lincoln; grandchildren Leticia West, Keaton Solis, Kolton Solis and Payton West; great-grandchildren Javari and Jaleigha; sister-in-law Judy West of Norfolk; many nieces; nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by parents, Louise Longnecker; stepfather Harold Longnecker, and Woodrow West; daughter Kristi West-Solis; and brothers Wayne West and Raymond West.

Urnbearers will be grandchildren Leticia West, Keaton Solis, Kolton Solis and Payton West. A luncheon at the Stanton Community Building will follow burial.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

