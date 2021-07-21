NORFOLK — Graveside services for Leonard Schinck, 81, Norfolk, were Tuesday, July 20, at Lake View Cemetery in Lake Andes, S.D. The Rev. Grant H. Graff officiated. Military honors were provided by Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 3239, Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 7319, American Legion Post 11 and Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard.
He died Friday, July 16, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk was in charge of arrangements.
Leonard David Schinck was born on Sept. 7, 1940, in Meadow Grove, to Clarence and Frances (Sesler) Schinck. He graduated from Meadow Grove Public School.
After graduation, Leonard enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a computer technician. While in the service, he met Rhoda Van Meter, and they were married on April 2, 1968.
The couple traveled to many different places, and upon retirement, they settled in Lake Andes. Rhoda passed away in 2015, and Leonard remained in Lake Andes until December 2020, when he moved to Nebraska to be closer to family.
After a hospital stay in April, Leonard was admitted to Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home due to multiple illnesses. This was where he passed away on July 16, 2021, at the age of 80.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Rhoda; and brother Harold.
He is survived by a sister, Julie Koenig, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.