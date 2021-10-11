You have permission to edit this article.
Leonard Potts

CROFTON — Graveside services for Leonard W. Potts, 90, Crofton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate.

Leonard Potts died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Wintz Funeral Home of Crofton is in charge of the arrangements.

RANDOLPH — Services for Hazel K. Bermel, 90, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda E. Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery in Coleridge.

NELIGH — Services for Joseph “Mel” Armitage, 96, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Neligh American Legion. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

ELGIN — Services for Mary J. “Snooks” Koinzan, 91, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Vernon Mihulka died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

AINSWORTH — Kyle I. Treat, 57, Ainsworth, died recently at his home in Ainsworth. No services are planned.

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post …

TILDEN — Services for Gerald McNally, 85, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Gerald McNally died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Prairieview Assisted Living in Tilden.

TILDEN — Services for Chris E. Hansen, 60, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army Natio…

