ALOYS — Services for Leonard Neesen, 88, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Aloys near West Point. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil and will resume an hour prior to services, all at the church. Social distancing will be observed at the funeral and visitation.
He died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is handling the arrangements.