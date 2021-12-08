You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Service for Charles “Leonard” Mahlendorf, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Cemetery in O’Neill. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 93 of O’Neill and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral chapel.

Leonard Mahlendorf died Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

1940-2021

The service will be livestreamed and uploaded onto the Stonacek Funeral Chapel website.

Leonard was born Sept. 15, 1940, north of Bristow at his parents’ home, Harry and Esther (Erickson) Mahlendorf. He was raised on a farm with his five siblings.

Leonard attended school in Boyd County at rural District 8 and graduated from Spencer High School in May 1958. After graduation, he worked for Ford Garage in Spencer. He had the opportunity of working in a molybdenum mine close to Salida, Colo., for a year.

Leonard served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 9, 1963, to Oct. 4, 1965. After receiving his draft papers for the Army, he moved from Boyd County and went to Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., to complete his basic training. He was assigned to helicopter mechanics in Fort Rucker, Ala., and then a year later, he was sent to the army base in Germany and continued his helicopter mechanics there until being honorably discharged.

On Jan. 21, 1967, Leonard was united in marriage to Val Wickersham, and to this union, two daughters, Dranoel and Danielle, were born. They later divorced.

Leonard always had a love for working on vehicles, which led him to working for Contois Motor Co. for many years as a mechanic and service manager.

Leonard moved to Norfolk and was united in marriage to Darleen Nickless on Dec. 27, 1997. With this marriage he gained two sons, Douglas and Justin, and a daughter, Chrystal. Leonard was a family man and made sure to put those he loved first. In later years, Leonard was employed at Cornhusker Imports, Menards and Car Quest, retiring in 2015. Leonard’s passion was anything and everything that had to do with cars and racing.

Leonard loved to attend as many of his grandchildren’s activities as he could. He enjoyed camping, fishing and going to the races in his spare time. Leonard was such a special man and made a lasting impact on anyone he met. He liked camping, boating, fishing, Husker football, playing cards, bowling, traveling and visiting family and friends.

Leonard was very proud of his children, grandchildren, stepchildren and step grandchildren. Unfortunately, he was not able to enjoy his step great-grandson. In 2009, Leonard was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Norfolk.

He is survived by his spouse, Darleen of Norfolk; children Dranoel (Bill) Fleharty of Cozad, Danielle (Will) Hatterman of Tilden, Douglas Johnson of Hot Springs, S.D., Chrystal (Dave) Mlnarik of Lincoln, Justin (Jenny) Nickless of Ainsworth; 14 grandchildren: Kalynn (Hank), Raegen, Waylon, and Clatyn Fleharty, Wylie and Brody Hatterman, MaKayla (Brandon) Brazel, Jackson Johnson, Cody, Tristan, Mackenzie, Theron Mlnarik, Hunter and Tatum Nickless; and a great-grandson, Dax Brazel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; uncles; aunts; brothers Duane and Glen; sisters Ramona Allen and Carol Swan; and brother-in-law Dean Johnson.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

