Leonard Kurtzhals Jr.

HARTINGTON — Services for Leonard H. Kurtzhals Jr., 91, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of the Coleridge and Hartington areas, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Leonard Kurtzhals Jr. died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the Parson’s House Assisted Living in Dallas.

Duane Marks

Duane Marks

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …

Lawrence Reuss

Lawrence Reuss

NELIGH — Services for Lawrence “Larry” Reuss, 73, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

William Kruse Sr.

William Kruse Sr.

CREIGHTON — Services for William “Bill” Kruse Sr., 85, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Erma Fox

Erma Fox

NORFOLK — Services for Erma M. Fox, 80, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Leon Malcom

Leon Malcom

SPENCER — Services for Leon Malcom, 75, of Spencer are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Shirley Mastny

Shirley Mastny

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley J. Mastny, 91, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Kathryn Shald

Kathryn Shald

STUART — Memorial services for Kathryn “Tootie” Shald, 86, formerly of Stuart, will be held at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart in the spring. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Lynn Gamble

Lynn Gamble

WAYNE — Services for Lynn Gamble, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

