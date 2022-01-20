HARTINGTON — Services for Leonard H. Kurtzhals Jr., 91, Dallas, Texas, formerly of the Coleridge and Hartington areas, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5283.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Masks are required.
Leonard Kurtzhals Jr. died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the Parson’s House Assisted Living in Dallas, Texas.