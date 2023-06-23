Leonard Keifer

Leonard William Keifer of Cincinnati, Ohio, died at his home on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
A celebration of life is being planned in Norfolk for a later date.
1942-2023
The son of George and Ethel Keifer was born Nov. 5, 1942, in Laurel. He grew up and attended school in the Randolph area, graduating from Randolph High School in 1960 as valedictorian. Leonard was drafted into the U.S. Army and was deployed to Vietnam. Upon discharge, he returned to Nebraska.
On Oct. 7, 1977, he married the love of his life, Joy Stueve of Norfolk. He worked as a welder at Vulcraft until his retirement.
Survivors include his spouse of 45 years; his four children, Chad (Amy) Keifer of Sioux Falls, S.D., Jill (Garry) Turnbough, Ryan Keifer and Wade (Danielle) Keifer, all of Cincinnati; his five grandchildren, Bentley, Damon and Emmaline Keifer; Skylar and Dillon Turnbough; one great-granddaughter, Rosalie Svoboda; a brother, Larry of Randolph; four sisters, Darlene Smith of Randolph, Janice Winter, Sharon York and Lori Kotrous, all of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ethel Keifer; a brother, Loren Keifer; and a sister, Charlene Keifer.