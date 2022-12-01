Leonard Hoffmann

PIERCE — Services for Leonard F. Hoffmann, 93, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Military rites will be performed by the American Legion Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce, American Legion Riders and U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Pierce with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1929-2022
Leonard passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with his family by his side.
Leonard was born on Nov. 22, 1929, in Pierce to Carl and Sophia (Theisen) Hoffmann. He attended Neligh High School to the 10th grade. Leonard served in the U.S. Army/Air Borne during the Korean War from Jan. 31, 1952, to Jan. 30, 1954.
He married Frances A. Krienert on Jan. 17, 1956, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. She passed away on Oct. 22, 2012.
After marriage, Leonard and Frances farmed south of Pierce. The couple enjoyed traveling, playing cards, reading western novels and spending time with their family.
He was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce, American Legion Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce, NFO National Farmers Organization, Pierce No. 6 School board president, Holy Name Society, recipient of the Omaha World-Herald Conservation Award, Knight of Columbus, Moews Seed Dealer.
Survivors include children Robert (Sandy) Hoffmann, Patricia (Richard) “Tom” Fisher, Dominic (Dori) Hoffmann and Charles (Connie) Hoffmann, all of Pierce; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Frances Hoffmann; grandson Anthony Fisher; parents Carl and Sophia; four brothers, Carl, Francis, Ed and Bob; and three sisters, Colette Dederman, Audrey Rodriquez and Rose Ann Polt.
Organist will be Celine Fehringer and the St. Joseph’s Choir will be singing. Casketbearers will be Brandon Hoffmann, Elliot Hoffmann, Damian Hoffmann, Aaron Hoffmann, Alissa Hoffmann, Nicholas Fisher, Isaiah Fisher, Janneil Knox, Noah Fisher, Adrienne Riedel, Christian Fisher and Ian Fisher.
