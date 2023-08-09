HARTINGTON — Leonard Hoesing, 70, Newcastle, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
HARTINGTON — Robert J. Sutherland, 72, Coleridge, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Phyllis E. (Lackas) Titman, 101, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk.
ELGIN — Percy W. Payne, 91, Elgin, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
WAYNE — Services For Leslie “Les” L. Kennan, age 68, of Wayne are currently pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Leslie Keenan died at his home in Wayne, Friday Aug. 4, 2023.
NORFOLK — Private services for Shawn T. McCrady, 56, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Shawn McCrady died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at his residence in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
WINSIDE — Private services for Dr. Kenneth G. Hallgren, 73, Winside, are being planned under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.