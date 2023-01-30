HUMPHREY — Services for Leonard V. Hassenstab, 96, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday with a 6 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.
Leonard Hassenstab died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
McKown Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
1927-2023
Leonard Vincent Hassenstab was born on Jan. 22, 1927, to George and Julia (Zach) Hassenstab. He was the beloved spouse of the late Adele (Kelly) Hassenstab and loving father to Susan Phelps, Mary Beth Eisenmenger (Larry), James Hassenstab (Rose), Timothy Hassenstab (Sheila), Jane Craig (Kevin), Deborah Herchenbach (Jim), Anne Cudaback and Thomas Hassenstab (Cheri).
Leonard was raised on the family farm near Humphrey, and as a member of the Greatest Generation, he grew up during the depression and served his country during World War II.
Life on the farm instilled in him a profound love of nature and a strong work ethic. After his graduation from Humphrey St. Francis High School in 1944, he was drafted into the war and served in Japan. Upon his honorable discharge, he attended Creighton University on the G.I. bill, graduating in 1950 with a degree in finance.
He was united in marriage to Adele Kelly on Aug. 9, 1948, and after his graduation from Creighton University, they settled in their hometown of Humphrey, where they raised their family of eight children.
He began his banking career with Farmers State Bank in Humphrey in 1950, a career that would span his entire lifetime. He eventually became the owner of Farmers State Bank, working until he sold the bank in 2016 at the age of 89. In 2000, he was honored by the Nebraska Bankers Association for 50 years of service to the banking industry.
In addition to his banking career, he owned and operated Hassenstab Insurance Agency and was a licensed real estate broker. He served as the executor of many estates and was appointed legal guardian for numerous individuals. In his spare time, he was busy building, inventing and repairing most anything.
He was a faithful parishioner and supporter of St. Francis parish and school having volunteered in many capacities. He was instrumental in the formation of the church and school endowments and served as the managing trustee of the endowments for several decades. He maintained a beautiful yard and enjoyed planting and trimming trees as well as tending to his flowers and large gardens. In his later years, he especially enjoyed feeding and watching the wildlife in his backyard. He was a dedicated blood donor and donated over 23 gallons.
His was a loving and devoted spouse and father and his children will greatly miss his quick wit and wisdom.
He is survived by his children, 30 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse; parents; sisters Edna and Helen; brothers Carl, Alfred, Alvin and Dan; grandson Christopher Phelps; and great-granddaughter Isabel Phelps.
The family requests no flowers, plants or keepsakes, but rather encourages memorials to St. Francis church or school.
His children wish to express their deep appreciation for the compassionate care given to our dad this past year by the staff at Meridian Gardens and Columbus Community Hospital Home Health and Hospice.