Leonard Frodyma

Leonard R. Frodyma, 83, formerly of Osmond, was born in Omaha on Nov. 16, 1937, to Leonard Frank and Genevieve (Shemek) Frodyma. Upon his father’s passing in 1947, Leonard, his sister Judy, and Gen moved to Fullerton, where Gen married Edmund Lesiak. Leonard grew up in Fullerton, working at the local grocery store and participating in golf and band at Fullerton High, where he graduated in 1955.
He attended Creighton University, where he was a member of the R.O.T.C. and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology in 1959. Upon graduation, Leonard joined the U.S. Army, spent basic training at Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland, and served as an ordinance clerk in Fort Benning and was promoted to 1st lieutenant. His eventual discharge from Fort Benning was delayed due to the Cuban Missile Crisis, but occurred in April 1962.
In May that year, he married Francia Folda, whom he had met while at Creighton and Francia was a nursing student at St. Joseph’s Nursing School. They were married at Holy Cross church in Omaha on May 26, a block from Francia’s childhood home and blocks from Leonard’s childhood home as well.
Leonard’s first job after the Army was as a personnel manager at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Omaha. Then came an opportunity in Columbus, where he was assistant administrator at St. Mary’s Hospital. All three of Leonard and Francia’s children were born in Columbus. In 1968, an opportunity opened at the Osmond General Hospital and Leonard moved his family to Osmond in the dead of the Nebraska winter. Leonard was the administrator and Francia was a registered nurse and also worked at the hospital as an obstetric and surgical nurse.
Leonard enjoyed a 27-year career at Osmond General, expanding the hospital’s outreach, services and impact to the town. His career highlights included bringing Methodist Hospital helicopter services to Osmond, being elected president of the Nebraska Hospital Association in 1979 and breaking ground on the long term care facility attached to the hospital. He enjoyed his one-block walk to the office, always in a suit coat and tie, as much as the one-block walk to St. Mary’s Church.
Golf, community activities and pheasant and turkey hunting kept Leonard busy, and he enjoyed life in Osmond.
Leonard and Francia retired from Osmond General in 1996 and moved to Omaha. There they have been enjoying their family and watching it grow, attending Creighton men’s basketball games and staying active supporting St. Vincent DePaul, their church and the archdiocese. In his waning years, Leonard was burdened with chronic back pain, but he never lost his sense of humor or love of being with his family.
Leonard started the day at home on April 10 but was taken to Methodist Hospital, where with Francia by his side and his children at the hospital, he passed peacefully and with dignity at 5:45 in the afternoon.
A vigil service was held Wednesday, April 14, at the Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel with the burial Mass held the following day at St. Thomas More, both in Omaha. The mass was concelebrated by Father Frank Baumert, Father Norman Hunke and Father Dave Korth. Leonard was laid to rest in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery with American Legion Post 2 Honor Guard providing military honors. Pallbearers were his five grandchildren and oldest nephew, Bill Miller.
Leonard is survived and missed by his spouse, Francia; daughter Marie Frodyma; son Pat and spouse Shana with granddaughter Lauren and spouse Mark Ottoson, and grandson Terin; son Gary and spouse Susan with grandson Alex and spouse Danielle, with great-grandchildren Josie and Carter; grandson Jake; grandson Ben and spouse Claire, with great-grandchild Nellie; sister Judy and spouse John Miller; sister-in-law Cynthia Soyars; and nieces and nephews.