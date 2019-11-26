SPENCER — Memorial services for Leonard Coote, 72, Naper, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his residence.
In other news
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Art D. Willer, 65, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private burial will be at a later date. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Warren W. Monson Jr., 82, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Po…
SPENCER — Memorial services for Leonard Coote, 72, Naper, will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at his residence.
WAUSA — Services for Gene Johnson, 92, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Services for Dixie Y. Curry, 83, Fairbury, formerly of Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
HUMPHREY — Services for Janette Schure, 94, Columbus, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
ALBION — Memorial services for William D. “Bill” Keeshan, 81, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162 and V…
NORFOLK — Services for Dixie Y. Curry, 83, Fairbury, formerly of Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Heritage Care Center in Fairbury.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Kim D. Pike, 54, Long Pine, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. He died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.