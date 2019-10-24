Leonard Boggs

CREIGHTON — Services for Leonard “Butch” Boggs, 70, Winnetoon, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. He died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
NORFOLK — Services for Myron “Mike” Moats, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
SHELBY — Services for Edith M. Alt, 90, Shelby, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelby. Burial will be in the Shelby Catholic Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna Magwire, 69, Lincoln, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at her home in Lincoln.
BEEMER — Memorial services for Beverly Raasch, 86, Randolph, formerly of Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Beemer Mennonite Church. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Tillie Janak, 91, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. The Rev. Mike Pinkelman will officiate with burial at a later date.
NELIGH — Service for Dorothy Chilvers, 92, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Neligh. The Rev. Rebecca Z. McNeil will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Kandice L. “Kandi” Lange, 63, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Marc Lim and Mike Stratman will officiate. Burial will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Menominee.
NORFOLK — Services for Joyce Y. Larson, 87, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Caleb Lind will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
