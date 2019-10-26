Leonard Boggs

BAZILE MILLS — Services for Leonard “Butch” Boggs, 70, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
He died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.