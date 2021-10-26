DAVID CITY — Services for Leona L. Prochaska, 97, David City, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in David City. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Chermok Funeral Home in David City. There will be a parish rosary at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Leona Prochaska died Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at David Place in David City.
1924-2021
Leona Prochaska was born Sept. 5, 1924, near Dwight to Theodore and Lillian (Sypal) Svoboda. She graduated from Dwight Assumption High School in 1943. After high school, Leona worked briefly in Lincoln.
She married Ernest Prochaska on Feb. 25, 1946, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard. She and Ernest married within a few months after his return from World War II. They farmed near David City for 46 years. In 1975, they moved to town, where Leona lived until moving to David Place in 2020.
Survivors include her sons and daughter, Bob (Louise) from Norfolk, Lori Johnson from Lincoln, Chuck (Mary) from Kearney, Jerry (Sue) from David City, Rick (Joanie) from David City; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Willis (Maxine) Svoboda; two sisters-in-law, Ramona Svoboda and Martha Prochaska.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Ernest; three siblings, Dorothy Hahn, Ladd Svoboda and Marge Novak; and a son-in-law, Dale Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given for Masses and in care of the family.