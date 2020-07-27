Leona Petersen

HARTINGTON — Services for Leona H. (Potts) Petersen, 88, Yankton, formerly of Hartington, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Jim Keiter and Adam Pinkelman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue and hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required for the visitation and funeral.
Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2020
She died at her residence on Friday, July 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Leona H. was born on May 14, 1932, in Hartington, to John and Wilhelmina (Wieseler) Feilmeier. She grew up in Hartington and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington. Leona’s mother died when she was 8 years old and then Adeline Sudbeck married her father and raised her along with 15 other siblings.
Leona married James Donald Potts on Sept. 9, 1952, in Hartington. She and Jim raised a family of 15 children on a farm southwest of Hartington. Jim died on Feb. 6, 1991, at the age of 62 years.
Leona moved to Hartington until she married Bernard “Bob” Petersen on Jan. 28, 2000. They moved to Yankton and shared 10 years together until Bob died on July 21, 2010, at the age of 80 years.
Leona was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Yankton. Leona worked at the Holy Trinity school cafeteria and the Hartington Senior Center. She belonged to the Sunnybrook card club, bowled and enjoyed golf and working puzzles. Leona loved playing Mahjong with her Yankton friends every Thursday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. and was able to enjoy doing so until the time of her stroke.
Leona’s many talents included gardening and canning, cooking, baking, sewing clothing, making quilts for her children and grandchildren, crocheting, knitting and hardanger embroidery. Leona is a cancer survivor after being diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 80.
Leona is survived by her 15 children and spouses, Jim (Joanie) Potts of Hartington, Michael (Brenda) Potts of Norfolk, Mark Potts of Norfolk, MaryKay (Jerry) Frerichs of Elkhorn, Karen (Terry) Wolfe of Norfolk, Diane Hopkins of Sioux Falls, S.D., Judy (Marvin) Linhorst of Waco, Janice (Kerry) Hefner of Coleridge, David (Carol) Potts of Hartington, Bill (Rachel) Potts of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Stephen Potts and Gretchen Gissel of Walton, Janelle (David) Heikes of Hartington, Lynette (Brian) Pinkelman of Bow Valley, Tim (Jodi) Potts of Blair and Tom (Robin) Potts of Hartington; 41 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; five brothers, George Feilmeier of Hartington, Leonard Feilmeier of Minnesota, Jerome Feilmeier of Hartington, Harry (Mary Gay) Feilmeier of Hartington, Chuck (Bev) Feilmeier of Hartington; and seven sisters, Wilhelmina Boecker of Bloomfield, Ann (Jay) Walz of Arizona, Aggie Hochstein of St. Helena, Alice Klug of Hartington, Charleen (Dennis) Meyer of Syracuse, Mo., Ruth Heine of Bow Valley and Linda (Dale) Trenhaile of Yankton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John, Wilhelmina and Adeline Feilmeier; two spouses, James Potts and Bob Petersen; a daughter-in-law, Angie Potts; grandchildren Eric Potts and Mary Pinkelman; a great-grandson, Connor Norgelas; siblings John Feilmeier, Mary Jansen and Sally Promes; sisters-in-law Rosemary Feilmeier, Loraine Feilmeier, Mary Lou Feilmeier and Eleanor Feilmeier; and brothers-in-law Leonard Jansen, Herbert Boecker, Donald Klug, William Jaeger, Daryl Hochstein and Richard Heine.
Pallbearers will be Lee Potts, Nick Wolfe, Ryan Wolfe, Tyler Potts, Jason Potts, Josh Pinkelman, Jacob Potts, Caden Potts, Nathan Potts and Colin Potts. Honorary pallbearers will be Leona’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be sent to the family for a charity to be determined by the family.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/ .