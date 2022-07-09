 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Boone, Madison, Platte, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and
Cedar Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Leona Janda

Leona Janda

GRAND ISLAND — Services for Dr. Leona K. Janda 58, Grand Island, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., in Grand Island. Private graveside prayers will be prior to the service at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Don Buhrman and Dan Naranjo will officiate.

1963-2022

Dr. Leona Katherine Janda passed away in peace with family by her side on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Leona was born on Oct. 7, 1963, to Edward L. and Clara R. (Skalka) in Hastings. Along with her parents, she was welcomed to the world by a brother and three sisters. She grew up on a farm near Lawrence, learning the ways of raising sheep, turkeys, dairy and beef cattle. While still in elementary school, she moved with the family to Grand Island. Her parents established the Janda Tire Center, and as she went through her teenage years, she took on more responsibilities in the business.

Leona attended Jefferson Grade School, Walnut Middle School and was a member of the class of 1981 at Grand Island Senior High School. Leona excelled both academically and athletically. She participated in volleyball, basketball, softball and track. She then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and participated in the rowing program for a period.

Her greatest accomplishment was graduating with a doctor of dental surgery degree in 1988. She was among Grand Island’s first female dentists when she joined the dental practice of her brother. Together, they formed Dental Health Care — Drs. Janda and Janda. In 2013, she left dentistry because of a chronic illness, but she had practiced dentistry for over 25 years in Grand Island. She was a member of the American Dental Association and Hall County Dental Association.

Leona was a past member of St. Mary’s Cathedral and served as an assistant RCIA instructor, Eucharistic minister and lectorate, as well as participating in a number of committees. She also was a proponent of physical conditioning and good nutrition. She especially enjoyed traveling, hiking and photography. She could always be counted on to encourage her nieces and nephews in their school events. She was a friend to many and kind to all.

Dr. Leona’s memory is cherished by her brother, Dr. David E. (Carol) Janda of Grand Island; sisters Mary (Jerry) Shelton of Beatrice, Linda (Dan) Goodman of Norfolk and Alice (Dr. Norm) Grosbach of Gilbert, Ariz.; and life companion, Gary Eilenstine of Grand Island. Her family also included a niece and nephews, Gary’s children and grandchildren, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Clara Janda; nephew Scott Goodman; and infant triplet nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the Grace Foundation or the Grand Island Public Library Foundation in lieu of flowers.

“... and let it not be said, ‘she lost her battle to cancer.’ For any battle fought with courage, dignity and grace is never lost, but serves as a lesson in humility and is an inspiration to all. It reminds us to live our own life to the fullest.” — Erin Coriell

Tags

In other news

Joann Howell

Joann Howell

NORFOLK — Services for Joann Howell, 65, Meadow Grove, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Joann Howell died Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her home.

Dolores Micanek

Dolores Micanek

SPENCER — Private family services for Dolores Micanek, 93, of Lynch will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Mueting

Richard Mueting

A former Madison County attorney and deacon with the Catholic Church will be laid to rest Thursday in Kearney.

Jean Doerr

Jean Doerr

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Jean Doerr, 85, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Gregory Koss

Gregory Koss

MADISON — Gregory E. “Greg” Koss, 65, Madison, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Gathering of family and friends will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.

Lucas Brunssen

Lucas Brunssen

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Lucas W. Brunssen, 32, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph.

Arthur Busshardt

Arthur Busshardt

NELIGH — Services for Arthur A. Busshardt, 99, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 15, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Mary Denhard

Mary Denhard

Former Norfolk and Stanton resident, Mary Louise Denhard, was born Nov. 3, 1935, at home in Brownstown Township of Romulus, Mich.

Jeanette Reeves

Jeanette Reeves

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanette L. Reeves, 76, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Lee Weander officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara