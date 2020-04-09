TILDEN — Private services for Leon Wagner, 81, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NEWMAN GROVE — Private graveside services for Esther M. Kleveland, 95, Newman Grove, will be at Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.
NORFOLK — Private services for Sloan Emily Sicheneder, two-week-old daughter of Riley and Kaitlin “Katie” (Pearson) Sicheneder, will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate. Graveside services will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson on Friday afternoon.
STANTON — Private services for Harley J. Tejkl, 98, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by VFW Post 36…
NORFOLK — Private services for Randy Barritt, 60, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Services for former longtime State Sen. Richard P. Peterson, 91, Norfolk, will be conducted. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, they will be private. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Martha A. Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
ATKINSON — Graveside services for Scott R. Leisy, 34, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
