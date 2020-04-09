Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS 40 TO 50 MPH
EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...DUST FROM CONSTRUCTION SITES OR TILLED
FIELDS COULD ALSO PRODUCE SOME REDUCED VISIBILITIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

&&

COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Leon Wagner

TILDEN — Private services for Leon Wagner, 81, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tags

In other news

Leon Wagner

TILDEN — Private services for Leon Wagner, 81, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. He died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Esther Kleveland

NEWMAN GROVE — Private graveside services for Esther M. Kleveland, 95, Newman Grove, will be at Shell Creek Cemetery in Newman Grove.

Sloan Sicheneder

Sloan Sicheneder

NORFOLK —  Private services for Sloan Emily Sicheneder, two-week-old daughter of Riley and Kaitlin “Katie” (Pearson) Sicheneder, will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate. Graveside services will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson on Friday afternoon.

Harley Tejkl

Harley Tejkl

STANTON — Private services for Harley J. Tejkl, 98, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 11, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by VFW Post 36…

Randy Barritt

NORFOLK — Private services for Randy Barritt, 60, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his residence.

Rites set for longtime state senator

Rites set for longtime state senator

NORFOLK — Services for former longtime State Sen. Richard P. Peterson, 91, Norfolk, will be conducted. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, they will be private. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Martha Gillespie

WAYNE —  Services for Martha A. Gillespie, 91, Battle Creek, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Scott Leisy

ATKINSON — Graveside services for Scott R. Leisy, 34, Atkinson, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Sloan Sicheneder

NORFOLK —  Private services for Sloan Emily Sicheneder, two-week-old daughter of Riley and Kaitlin “Katie” (Pearson) Sicheneder, will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate. Graveside services will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-