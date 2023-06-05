 Skip to main content
Leon Nelson

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Leon A. Nelson, 78, Newman Grove, will be at 2:30 p.m Thursday, June 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Becky Beckmann will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hope Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Levander Funeral Home of Newman Grove is in charge of arrangements.

1945-2023

Leon Allen Nelson of Newman Grove passed peacefully at home on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the age of 78.

Leon was born on April 24, 1945, in St Edward to Eudell Leon and Gwendolyn Arlene (Johnson) Nelson. He attended grade school at District 68 and high school at Newman Grove, graduating in 1963. He farmed with his dad upon graduation.

In 1967, he married his high school sweetheart, DeAnn K. Hallgren, on Oct. 21, 1967, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. In 1969, they welcomed their first son, Cory Allen, followed by their second son, Ross Allen, in 1974, and their only daughter, Kelli Dee, in 1978.

Leon joined the U.S. Army in 1966 and was honorably discharged in 1971. He was on the Newman Grove School Board from 1980 to 1990, the church council and on the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home board for several years.

Leon was a consistent man of faith as a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Newman Grove.

Leon made a career of farming. He had a fondness of the outdoors, the sound of a John Deere tractor and found joy in joking around with friends and loved ones. He valued history and creating memories with his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

For hobbies, he was a sharp blue rock shooter, a patient fisherman and an avid conversationalist at his home and the local coffee shop. He welcomed company any time.

As his family grew, he was always a number one fan of his children and grandchildren’s activities. He never gave up trying to stay on the go.

Leon is survived by his loving spouse, DeAnn; sons Cory and spouse Beth of Newman Grove and Ross and spouse Amy of Newman Grove; daughter Kelli and Wes of Kearney; grandchildren: Brooke (Nelson) Vincent, and spouse Ben of Marquette; Megan (Nelson) Guenther and spouse Jonathan of Lincoln; Drew Samuelson of Kearney; Payton, Paige, Mason and Riley Nelson of Newman Grove; and Aiden, Alyse and Ethan Molczyk of Kearney; great-grandchildren Luxley and River Vincent; brothers Ralph and Dwayne Nelson and families; along with many other relatives and friends.

He was met in heaven by his parents, Eudell and Gwendolyn Nelson; his in-laws, Glenn and Kathleen “Katie” Hallgren; and a granddaughter, Alyshia (Nelson) Samuelson.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

