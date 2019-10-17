Leon Meyer

WAYNE — Services for Leon F. Meyer, 96, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with the family present at the church.
He died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Hour or the Orphan Grain Train. Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1923-2019
Leon F. Meyer was born Aug. 6, 1923, on a farm near Altona in Wayne County to Emil F. and Augusta (Sturudhoff) Meyer. He attended School District 26, Trinity Lutheran Parochial School at Altona and graduated from Wayne High School. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry and Paratroopers from February 1945 to January 1946. During his military service, he was stationed at Camp Walters, Texas, Camp McCall and Fort Brag in North Carolina. Leon farmed near Altona for a few years.
Leon married Melvina Steblow on June 11, 1952, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humphrey. The couple operated the Altona Store for over 21 years. Leon served as the Wayne County treasurer for 24 years before his retirement.
He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Duo Club. He also served as treasurer for the Wayne County Historical Society and Aid Association for Lutherans Branch 1470.
Leon is survived by his spouse, Melvina “Melvy”; their sons and families, Timothy L. (Susan) Meyer (son and daughter-in-law) of Norfolk, Matthew (Katie) Meyer (grandson) of Bellevue, Kirby, Nora, Charlie (great-granddaughters), Todd Meyer (grandson) of Omaha, and Larry (Sue) Meyer (son and daughter-in-law) of Omaha; Mike (Megan) Meyer (grandson) of Gretna, Jackson, Baeron, Maddon (great-grandsons) and Jennifer (Tim) Geary (granddaughter) of Prairieville, La.; Andeline, Aidan and Samuel (great-granddaughters and great-grandson).
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Johannah; his brothers, Wallace (Elta) Meyer and Milo (Betty) Meyer; his sisters, Norma (Norman) Kluender and Vernelda (Vernon) Lienemann; and a nephew, Terry Meyer.