BRISTOW — Services for Leon “Leb” Malcom, 75, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Bristow Community Hall in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
Leon Malcom died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1946-2022
Leon D. “Leb” Malcom was born to Charles Deloss Malcom and Mary (Boska) Malcom in Lynch on April 3, 1946. He attended school at Pickstown, S.D.
Leb married Janice Simpson on March 13, 1976, at Butte.
Leb was a loving spouse, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He grew up in Gross and spent most of his life driving truck. Leb enjoyed spending time with his family, working outdoors on the farm and tinkering on whatever needed fixing.
Leb is survived by his daughters, Misty (Malcom) McCart and Mike of Atkinson, Jenice (Zimmerer) Abler and spouse Byron of Elkhorn, Debra (Zimmerer) Sedlacek and Paul; sons Shawn Malcom and spouse Brenda of Yankton, Doug Zimmerer of Yankton and Mark Zimmerer and Deb of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lillian Dreger of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Janice Malcom; parents Mary and DeLoss Malcom; a brother, Ed Berger; a brother-in-law, LeRay Dreger; and a nephew, Allen Dreger.