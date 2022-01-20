 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leon Malcom

Leon Malcom

BRISTOW — Services for Leon “Leb” Malcom, 75, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Bristow Community Hall in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Leon Malcom died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1946-2022

Leon D. “Leb” Malcom was born to Charles Deloss Malcom and Mary (Boska) Malcom in Lynch on April 3, 1946. He attended school at Pickstown, S.D.

Leb married Janice Simpson on March 13, 1976, at Butte.

Leb was a loving spouse, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He grew up in Gross and spent most of his life driving truck. Leb enjoyed spending time with his family, working outdoors on the farm and tinkering on whatever needed fixing.

Leb is survived by his daughters, Misty (Malcom) McCart and Mike of Atkinson, Jenice (Zimmerer) Abler and spouse Byron of Elkhorn, Debra (Zimmerer) Sedlacek and Paul; sons Shawn Malcom and spouse Brenda of Yankton, Doug Zimmerer of Yankton and Mark Zimmerer and Deb of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lillian Dreger of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Janice Malcom; parents Mary and DeLoss Malcom; a brother, Ed Berger; a brother-in-law, LeRay Dreger; and a nephew, Allen Dreger.

Tags

In other news

Duane Graves

Duane Graves

Duane Francis Graves of San Marcos, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. He was 88 years old. Duane’s wishes were to be cremated and no memorial service.

Eldon Kaschke

Eldon Kaschke

BLUE HILL — Eldon Leon Kaschke was born Feb. 26, 1939, and died Jan. 12, 2022.

Rosalee Schreiner

Rosalee Schreiner

NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Duane Marks

Duane Marks

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …

Lucille Steckelberg

Lucille Steckelberg

OSMOND — Services for Lucille Steckelberg, 97, Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Leon Malcom

Leon Malcom

BRISTOW — Services for Leon “Leb” Malcom, 75, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Bristow Community Hall in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Jerald Brenden

Jerald Brenden

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, of Norfolk will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. There is no burial planned at this time.

Mary Ardery

Mary Ardery

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary M. (Leise) Ardery, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Leonard Kurtzhals Jr.

Leonard Kurtzhals Jr.

HARTINGTON — Services for Leonard H. Kurtzhals Jr., 91, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of the Coleridge and Hartington areas, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara