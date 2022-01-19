 Skip to main content
Leon Malcom

BRISTOW — Services for Leon Malcom, 75, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Bristow Community Hall in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Leon Malcom died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Lonnie Weinrich

WAKEFIELD — Services for Lonnie G. Weinrich, 60, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Wakefield Evangelical Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate.

Jerald Brenden

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, of Norfolk will be held 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. There is no burial planned at this time.

Erma Fox

NORFOLK — Services for Erma M. Fox, 80, of Norfolk are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Leon Malcom

Eldon Kaschke

BLUE HILL — Eldon Leon Kaschke was born Feb. 26, 1939, and died Jan. 12, 2022.

Leonard Kurtzhals Jr.

HARTINGTON — Services for Leonard H. Kurtzhals Jr., 91, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of the Coleridge and Hartington areas, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Leon Malcom

Mary Ardery

NORFOLK — Services for Mary M. Ardery, 71, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara