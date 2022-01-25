 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leon Lauver

Leon Lauver

NORFOLK — Private services for Leon K. Lauver, 89, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.

Leon Lauver died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Norfolk Veterans Home.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1932-2022

Leon Kenneth Lauver was born on the farm to Leo M. Lauver and Mildred (Reeves) Lauver in June 1932. He attended elementary school near the farm before moving to Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1950. He attended Wayne State Teachers College, playing football during his time in Wayne. He then attended the University of Nebraska, during which time he enlisted in the Army and completed his service in June 1955. He then returned to the University of Nebraska to graduate from the architectural college in February 1958.

Leon was married to Ruth Goodman in August 1957. They were married 64 years.

Leon started his architecture career with Emiel J. Christensen Architectural Firm of Columbus from 1958 to 1964, completing licensing requirements in the State of Nebraska.

Leon went on to start his own architectural firm, Leon K. Lauver & Associates, Inc. and throughout his career, he was licensed in 35 states and, over the course of time, designed hospitals; nursing homes; schools; retail centers; industrial, hospitality, entertainment facilities; as well as multi-family and custom residential housing across the United States.

Leon is survived by his spouse, Ruth; his son, Cameron Lauver (Lisa) of Pierce; and his granddaughter, Jordane Lauver; as well as other family members and friends. Leon was preceded in death by son Darin Jon Lauver and son Kevin Lee Lauver; his father, Leo M. Lauver, and his mother, Mildred (Reeves) (Lauver) Haire.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Wounded Warriors Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or call 855-448-3997). The family of Leon K. Lauver wishes to thank the Norfolk Veterans Home and their wonderful staff as they do God’s work.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Carmela Huey

Carmela Huey

NORFOLK — Services for Carmela V. Huey, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Carmela Huey died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Donald Spicer

Donald Spicer

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Donald Spicer, 94, O’Neill, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Jeanne Tichota

Jeanne Tichota

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne Tichota, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeanne Tichota died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at her home.

Dorothy Joslin

Dorothy Joslin

WAUSA — Services for Dorothy Joslin, 88, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dorothy Joslin died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Duane Keim

Duane Keim

AINSWORTH — Duane C. Keim, 89, Bassett and Ainsworth, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Rock County Long Term Care in Bassett. Per his wishes, no services will be planned.

Garth Dawson

Garth Dawson

ROYAL — Private graveside services for Garth C. Dawson, 88, Bellevue, will be at the Royal Cemetery in Royal.

Diane Hoffman

Diane Hoffman

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Willard Eggerling

Willard Eggerling

NORFOLK — Services for Willard J. Eggerling, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Leon Lauver

Leon Lauver

NORFOLK — Private services for Leon K. Lauver, 89, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara