NORFOLK — Private services for Leon K. Lauver, 89, Norfolk, will be at a later date. Private burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Madison.
Leon Lauver died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1932-2022
Leon Kenneth Lauver was born on the farm to Leo M. Lauver and Mildred (Reeves) Lauver in June 1932. He attended elementary school near the farm before moving to Norfolk. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1950. He attended Wayne State Teachers College, playing football during his time in Wayne. He then attended the University of Nebraska, during which time he enlisted in the Army and completed his service in June 1955. He then returned to the University of Nebraska to graduate from the architectural college in February 1958.
Leon was married to Ruth Goodman in August 1957. They were married 64 years.
Leon started his architecture career with Emiel J. Christensen Architectural Firm of Columbus from 1958 to 1964, completing licensing requirements in the State of Nebraska.
Leon went on to start his own architectural firm, Leon K. Lauver & Associates, Inc. and throughout his career, he was licensed in 35 states and, over the course of time, designed hospitals; nursing homes; schools; retail centers; industrial, hospitality, entertainment facilities; as well as multi-family and custom residential housing across the United States.
Leon is survived by his spouse, Ruth; his son, Cameron Lauver (Lisa) of Pierce; and his granddaughter, Jordane Lauver; as well as other family members and friends. Leon was preceded in death by son Darin Jon Lauver and son Kevin Lee Lauver; his father, Leo M. Lauver, and his mother, Mildred (Reeves) (Lauver) Haire.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Wounded Warriors Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or call 855-448-3997). The family of Leon K. Lauver wishes to thank the Norfolk Veterans Home and their wonderful staff as they do God’s work.
