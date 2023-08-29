Leon Handke

NORFOLK — Services for longtime area physician, Dr. Leon “Hank” Handke, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the United States Air Force.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
1937-2023
Hank went to meet his heavenly Father on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at his residence in rural Norfolk.
Dr. Handke was born on Jan. 17, 1937, to Elwin and Vernie (Hass) Handke of Pilger. He attended grade school in Pilger and graduated from high school in Wisner in 1954. In 1958, he received a biology degree from Wayne State College and later earned his doctor of medicine degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. He did an internship in general medical practice at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
In 1960, Hank married Connee Troutman of Winside, and of this union was born four children. In 1964, he was drafted into the U.S. Air Force as a flight surgeon stationed at Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, and McClellan AFB in Sacramento, Calif. He joined the general practice of Felix Hach, M.D., in Ankeny, Iowa, in 1967, and moved to Pierce in 1973 to begin a solo medical practice.
On June 9, 1984, he married Pamela David. Hank and Pam enjoyed traveling the world for both adventure and mission work, seeing amazing sites, creating wonderful memories and sharing the love of God to many in need. These missions included several trips to Latvia, Russia and six months serving the medical and educational needs for God’s children in Cote d’Ivoire, West Africa.
Dr. Handke was a beloved and trusted physician to patients and their families in Pierce and Madison counties in rural Northeast Nebraska until his initial retirement in 1991.
He didn’t stay retired for long. He performed locum tenens work and eventually returned to work full time as an emergency room physician at Our Lady of Lourdes in Norfolk until 1995. He returned to a full medical practice, and he retired for good in 2000.
Hank enjoyed many hobbies. His meticulous sense of detail built many model airplanes to exacting specifications. He was a voracious card player with a passion for bridge and cribbage, where he regularly beat anyone who dared challenge him. He had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor with a catalog of jokes spanning decades. He loved his country and respected those who served to protect our freedom. He was a kind and generous spouse, father and friend to many.
Most of all, Hank knew the love of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and he saved as many souls as he did lives.
Hank is survived by his spouse, Pamela Handke of Norfolk; his children, Lane (Cathleen) Handke of Pierce, SueAnn (Larry) Schwanke, Lee (Jennifer) Handke and Luke (Shawna) Handke, all of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandson; a great-granddaughter on the way; siblings Maralee Bahe of Norfolk, Darrel Handke of Lincoln and Linda (Butch) Koehlmoos of Ord; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Elwin and Vernie.
Pallbearers will be Philip Handke, Garrett Handke, Drew Fasse, Dana Handke, Meredith Fasse, Micah Schwanke, Nathan Schwanke, Peter Handke and Zachary Handke. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Shriver, Rocky Thompson, Dr. Bill Foster and George Wilson.
The family requests that memorials be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Norfolk of which Hank was a loyal member.
The service will be livestreamed on the St. Paul's Lutheran Church website at www.stpls.com.