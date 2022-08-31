 Skip to main content
Leoma Fuelberth

Leoma Fuelberth

OSMOND — Services for Leoma L. Fuelberth, 88, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

Leoma died peacefully on Aug. 29, 2022, at her home in rural Osmond.

Leoma was the daughter of George and Grace (Buckendahl) Schulz and was born Jan. 1, 1934, at the farm home in Pierce. She was the oldest of six daughters. Leoma was baptized Jan. 14, 1934, by the Rev. H.A. Hilpert and was confirmed March 30, 1947, Palm Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Pierce by the Rev. Wm. Petersen.

She attended St. John’s Parochial School through eighth grade and graduated from Pierce High School in 1951. She was employed by Cones State Bank after graduation.

She was the bride, his choice for life, of Alton Fuelberth and married on April 10, 1955, at Zion Lutheran Church by the Rev. Carl Steging. They celebrated 67 years of marriage this year. Four children were born to this union: Bruce, David, Kay and Carl. Their home always has been the Fuelberth Family farm south of Osmond, where they farmed, nurtured their family and loved their neighbors and friends in the community.

Leoma was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, an active Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, was a ladies aid member and officer, smorgasbord chairwoman and served on countless other committees.

Leoma was also a longtime member the Hillside Pals extension club and loved singing in the Sweet Adelines. She loved sports, played softball in school and was a team bowler at the Osmond Lanes. Leoma was extremely patriotic, loved her country and the men and women that served in the Armed Forces and demonstrated her support by being a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 326, serving as president for a good many years and organizing and planning countless Memorial Day services in Osmond.

Leoma celebrated 88 years of life. She loved life and the Lord Jesus, Alton, family and friends, and being outdoors enjoying nature, and tending to a wide variety of flowers.

Leoma was blessed with a loving, caring family and is survived by her spouse, Alton of Osmond; son Bruce of Dallas, Texas; son David (Becky) of Peoria, Ill.; daughter Kay Schupbach (Rob) of Lincoln; and son Carl (Nancy) of Norfolk. Leoma loved her seven grandchildren: Ben (Kate) Fuelberth, Jana (Jeremy) Brost, Jasmine (James) Ellis, Desire Fuelberth, Gunner Fuelberth, Caitlin (Christopher) Vaughan and Meg Schupbach. Leoma also was blessed by great-grandchildrenw Robbie, Harrison and Grant Fuelberth; Benjamin, Hattie and Audrey Vaughan.

Leoma loved the rest of her extended family through David that brought Tommy, Natalie, Karis, Peter and Zach Hoerr, Logan, Ashley, Taevin, Titus and Selah Hangartner, Tim, Nicole, Scarlett, Zara and Jude Lee, and Tyler, Laura and Esme Hoerr into her family. She also loved her extended family through Kay that brought Jay, Amy, Sophie, Drew Ostermeyer, Scott, Libby and Davis Oliver. She continued to have a soft spot in her heart for “high school” foreign exchange student, Juan Cortez Fernandez of Arica, Chile, South America. Also surviving are sisters Lois Heller of Williamsburg, Va., Eileen Zierke of Pierce, Donna Zierke of Pierce and Jerilyn Wardlow of Norfolk, Va.

Leoma was preceded in death by her parents, George and Grace Schulz; sister JoAnn Kubik; brothers-in-law Don Kubik, Rudy Zierke and Dwain Heller; and nephew Kent Heller; parents-in-law Ben and Bertha Fuelberth; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Elaine and John Cory; and nephew Mike Cory.

Organist will be Lori Koehler. Casketbearers will be Ben Fuelberth, Jeremy Brost, Gunner Fuelberth, James Ellis, Christopher Vaughan and Curtis Wardlow.

Memorials can be directed to Lutheran Bible Translators: www:https//lbt.org.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

