OSMOND — Services for Leoma L. Fuelberth, 88, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. Leoma Fuelberth died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her home.
NORFOLK – Private family graveside service for Norman C. Niles, 87, of Norfolk will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk with the Rev. Chris Asbury officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, and the United States Army Honors Guard.
Services for Carolyn Gloe, formerly of Pierce, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Chandler, Ariz. Inurnment will be at a later date.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lila M. Tangeman, 87, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Charles Tasler, 93, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the United Methodist Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for James L. “Jim” Prauner, 72, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. James Prauner died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at his home in Battle Creek.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lorelei Fehringer, 84, of Bloomfield will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Revs. David Mhagama and Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Private family services for Ronald L. “Ron” Herian, 80, of Norfolk will be held at a later date. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Services for Lou Ann M. (Hupke Rowan) Owens, 86, Sarasota, Fla., formerly of Norfolk and Mapleton, Iowa, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton. The Rev. William McCarthy will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Anna Leinen, 56, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Anna Leinen died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.