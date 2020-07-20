Leola Stingley

NORFOLK — Services for Leola M. “Lee” Stingley, 94, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Jackie Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
She died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1925-2020
Leola was born Aug. 5, 1925, in Homer, to Gurney and Mable (Sorensen) Gentzler. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Homer.
The family moved to Creighton, where Leola graduated from Creighton High School in 1943. Following high school, she worked as a bookkeeper for the lumberyard for several years and then taught at School District 98 in Antelope County.
Leola married Lyle Stingley on Jan. 10, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. In 1952, they moved to Norfolk, where Lyle was in the construction business with his father-in-law. In 1956, they moved to Neligh, where they were partners in the Jack and Jill Store until 1971.
Leola was active in several community and church projects including Girl Scouts, 4-H, P.E.O., American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary.
The family returned to Norfolk in 1979 and joined St. John’s Lutheran Church. Leola continued volunteering and was active in Clowns of Norfolk, many church groups, LaVistef Board and Red Hats. She worked for over 12 years at the Nebraska Department of Roads and in the church office of St. John’s Lutheran for several years.
Lee is survived by her children, Beth McKibbin of Scottsbluff, Duane L. Stingley of Polk City, Iowa, and Brenda J. (Bob) Gift of Ooltewah, Tenn.; a special nephew, Bob (Teresa) Moore of Elgin; grandchildren Brandon (Nikki) Johnston, Tara Stingley and Colin (Kimberly) Johnston; great-grandchildren Isaiah Peters, Ian Brown, Morgan Johnston and Paige Johnston; brothers Stanley Gentzler of Cozad and Roger (Alice) Gentzler of Norfolk; sister-in-law Beverly Gentzler of Creighton; three step grandchildren; nine step great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Lyle; parents; an infant son, Michael; and brothers Clinton, Dale and Gordon Gentzler.
Condolences and memorials may be made to the church or to the family c/o Beth McKibbin, 3402 Ave. D, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.