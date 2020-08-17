You have permission to edit this article.
Leola Krehnke

Leola Krehnke

LINCOLN — Services for Leola M. L. (Buss) Krehnke, 100, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3825 Wildbriar Lane, in Lincoln. The Rev. Clint K. Poppe will officiate. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

She died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

1920-2020

Leola Minnie Louise (Buss) Krehnke was born March 11, 1920, in Pierce. She was the oldest child of Albert and Louise (Kuhl) Buss. She was baptized April 4, 1920, at the Zion Lutheran Church and confirmed June 11, 1933, by the Rev. M.F. Schieps.

Leola attended rural school in Pierce County through eighth grade and graduated from Pierce High School.

Following graduation, she taught rural school and later was a bookkeeper for Farmers Co-op Oil in Pierce. For many years, Leola volunteered at the Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk.

She was married June 23, 1940, to Helmuth Krehnke at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce by Helmuth’s uncle, the Rev. H.M. Hilpert. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lincoln.

Leola is survived by her two sons, Lee of Santa Clara, Calif., and Deon and spouse Marilee of Bruning; two daughters, Donna and spouse Steve Herney of Chula Vista, Calif., and Meldene and spouse Gary Dorn of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a brother, Melvin; and her sisters, twin Leota Pittack, Delilah Johnson and Winell Suckstorf.

Condolences or personal reflections may be sent online at www.roperandsons.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

