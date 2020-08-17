Leola Krehnke

LINCOLN — Services for Leola M. L. (Buss) Krehnke, 100, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 3825 Wildbriar Lane, in Lincoln. The Rev. Clint K. Poppe will officiate. Burial will be at 3 p.m. at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Memorials may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
1920-2020
Leola Minnie Louise (Buss) Krehnke was born March 11, 1920, in Pierce. She was the oldest child of Albert and Louise (Kuhl) Buss. She was baptized April 4, 1920, at the Zion Lutheran Church and confirmed June 11, 1933, by the Rev. M.F. Schieps.
Leola attended rural school in Pierce County through eighth grade and graduated from Pierce High School.
Following graduation, she taught rural school and later was a bookkeeper for Farmers Co-op Oil in Pierce. For many years, Leola volunteered at the Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk.
She was married June 23, 1940, to Helmuth Krehnke at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce by Helmuth’s uncle, the Rev. H.M. Hilpert. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lincoln.
Leola is survived by her two sons, Lee of Santa Clara, Calif., and Deon and spouse Marilee of Bruning; two daughters, Donna and spouse Steve Herney of Chula Vista, Calif., and Meldene and spouse Gary Dorn of Lincoln; seven grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a brother, Melvin; and her sisters, twin Leota Pittack, Delilah Johnson and Winell Suckstorf.
