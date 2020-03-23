MADISON — Services for Leo W. Tighe, 96, Madison, were Monday, March 23, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Burial was in the parish cemetery. Military honors were conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35 and VFW Post 5763.
He died Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home in Madison.
1923-2020
Leo William was born Nov. 20, 1923, in Humphrey, to John “Jack” and Rose (Foltz) Tighe. He grew up in Humphrey and graduated from Humphrey St. Francis High School. Leo attended trade school in Kansas City, Mo., for plumbing and heating.
On April 21, 1943, Leo enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II. He was honorably discharged on March 12, 1946.
On Oct. 29, 1955, Leo married Bernadine Weiland at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison.
He worked for Cengas Natural Gas Company (currently Black Hills Energy) for over 30 years. Leo enjoyed fishing, playing baseball, watching sports and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his spouse, Bernadine; his children, Paula (Cy) Pinkelman of Madison, Tim (Mary) Tighe of Norfolk, Julie Tighe of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Mary (Ken) Burden of Papillion; 14 grandchildren: Douglas (Lauren) Chadwick, Beth Chadwick, Lisa Chadwick, Sara (Luke) Stoltenberg, Ryan Chadwick (fiance`e Morgan Stough), Eric (Ashley Bruhn) Tighe, Chris (Linda) Tighe, Brian Tighe, Joe Tighe, Corey Tighe, Michael Burden, James Burden, Shawn Burden and Lauren Burden; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marian (Joe) Fischer; a brother, Gene (Arlene) Tighe; his son-in-law, Bob Chadwick; and a grandson, Michael Chadwick.
