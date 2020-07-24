Leo A. Miller, 62, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, S.D.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.
Black Hills Funeral Home of Rapid City is in charge of the arrangements.
———
Leo A. Miller was born in Norfolk on Dec. 19, 1957, to Leo and Mercedes (Knudson) Miller.
Leo was preceded in death by his father, Leo Miller; his mother, Mercedes Raff; paternal grandparents, John and Katherine Miller; and maternal grandparents, Otto and Josephine Knudson.
Grateful for having shared his life are his half brother, John Miller; sisters Laura Sonnichsen and Linda Miller; and a half sister, Shirley Shiltz.
Friends and family may sign his online guestbook and leave written condolences for the family at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.