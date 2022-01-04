VERDIGRE — Services for Leo Kotrous, 91, Verdigre, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
Leo Kotrous died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
1930-2022
Leo Kotrous, son of Anton and Albina (Divis) Kotrous, was born Nov. 13, 1930, at Verdigre. He attended country school and graduated from Verdigre High School in 1948.
Leo served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 until 1954 and was stationed at Astoria, Ore.
On Aug. 25, 1962, Leo was united in marriage to Cleta Dvorak at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. They were blessed with one daughter, Tina Marie.
Leo lived most of his life in Verdigre and was a heavy equipment operator or “Cat Skinner.” He worked for Theisen Construction, the Devils Nest and Vakoc Construction throughout his lifetime. Leo had excellent dirt-moving skills and was often requested by name.
Leo was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre, the Knights of Columbus and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He served on the Volunteer Fire Department and the Housing Authority Board.
He was known for his sense of humor, storytelling and loved to play cards.
Leo is survived by his spouse, Cleta of Verdigre; a daughter, Tina (Sean) Schweitzer of Lincoln; and sisters-in-law Bernadette Dvorak and Emma Kotrous.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Albina; brothers Alvin and Melvin; brother-in-law Bob Dvorak; and sisters-in-law Bernadine (Tom) Lloyd and Connie (Bill) Tyler.