SPENCER — Services for Leo Kalkowski, 87, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
In other news
SPENCER — Services for Leo Kalkowski, 87, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
WAUSA — Services for Harlan Hult, 89, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. He died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
O’NEILL — Services for Emerson Steele, 79, O’Neill, will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate.
PIERCE — Services for Frances M. Draeger, 91, Verdigre, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Norma L. Backstrom, 91, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Wakefield Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley E. “Wes” Curtis, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Marin…
NEWMAN GROVE — A celebration of life for Patricia A. Coil, 84, Newman Grove, will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.
FREMONT — Services for Marlene L. Hoffman, 86, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
CLARKSON — Services for Darlene Hrouda, 81, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Laura Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Clarkson National Cemetery.