LYNCH — Services for Leo Kalkowski, 87, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lynch. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial in parish cemetery in Lynch. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 228 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.