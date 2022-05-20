 Skip to main content
MADISON — Services for Leo F. Hegr, 65, of Madison will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Revs. Claire Gager and Randy Dilts will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35, VFW Post 5763 and the American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Leo Hegr died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

1957-2022

Leo was born April 21, 1957, in Norfolk to Frank Jr. and Edith Geraldine (Jorgensen) Hegr. He graduated from Madison High School in 1976. Following graduation, Leo served in the U.S. Army from March 1979 until June 1980.

Leo started working for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on March 5, 1985, under then-Sheriff Vern Hjorth. Senior Deputy Hegr worked as a corrections officer in the jail. In 1994, Sheriff Hjorth sent Senior Deputy Hegr to the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, where he graduated basic training in the 121st Class on Dec. 9, 1994, to become a Nebraska Certified Law Enforcement Officer.

Through Senior Deputy Hegr’s 37 years of service, he held many responsibilities and duties some of these duties included: an operator on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, a certified EMT, jail training officer and assisted as a 911 dispatcher. Deputy Hegr also worked several years for the Madison Police Department as a part-time officer.

In January 2019, Sheriff Todd Volk promoted his rank to Senior Deputy Sheriff-Jail. Deputy Hegr held this rank at the time of his death.

Leo was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed bowling and tinkering. Leo had served as post commander of American Legion Post 35.

He is survived by his brother-in-law, Leonard Havranek of David City; niece Charlene Steager (Bill Connot) of Valentine; nephew James Havranek (Maricel Silva) and family of Burleson, Texas; a niece; a nephew; and many cousins.

Leo was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marie Havranek.

Memorials are requested to the family to establish a law enforcement scholarship in Leo’s name at Northeast Community College.

The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

 Appeara