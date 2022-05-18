 Skip to main content
Leo Hegr

MADISON — Services for Leo F. Hegr, 65, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Leo Hegr died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Betty Ketelsen, 85, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Betty Ketelsen died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.

HOWELLS — Services for Ardyth Molacek, 86, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

COLUMBUS — Services for Lucille Kresha, 89, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.

ELGIN — Services for Mildred M. “Millie” (Iburg) Mundorf, 78, Lincoln, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. The Rev. Dr. Michael A. L. Eckelkamp of Lincoln will officiate. Burial will be in the West Cedar Valley Cemetery.

WISNER — Services for Tara Lantz, 38, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Tara Lantz died Saturday, May 14, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident near Wisner.

VERDIGRE — Services for Elaine Mott, 96, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Ryan Janke will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.

Wanda Arlene Wedekind Kreitman passed from this life into eternal life on May 10, 2022. She died at the age of 99 years in her own home after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

WISNER — Services for Marlene Colligan, 87, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial in the Wisner Cemetery.

CREIGHTON — Services for Elaine Darling, 96, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Elaine Darling died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

