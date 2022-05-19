MADISON — Services for Leo F. Hegr, 65, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors by Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 35, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5763 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Leo Hegr died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of arrangements.