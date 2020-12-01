Leo Goeken

You have permission to edit this article.
STANTON — Services for Leo H. Goeken, 88, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. wake at the church.

He died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.

———

Leo Henry Goeken was born Dec. 17, 1931, at St. Charles precinct in rural West Point to Frank and Eleanore (Bose) Goeken. He attended elementary school in rural Dodge County and graduated eighth grade from St. Leo’s Catholic School in Snyder. Leo worked on the family farm until his marriage.

On Jan. 22, 1963, Leo married Anna Marie Kaup at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. Leo then worked for various livestock farms near Leigh and Creston, the Colfax County road department, Smeal Manufacturing in Snyder, Oink hog confinement near Pilger and, in 1975, began working for the county of Stanton on the road crew.

Leo worked for many years at Consolidated Blenders Incorporated near Stanton, did janitorial work at Stanton Public Schools and worked maintenance at Norfolk Rendering Works. After semi-retirement, Leo worked for the City of Stanton at the recycling center and city dump and did lawn care for many in the Stanton community.

Leo’s hobbies were spending time with his grandchildren and working for the church. Leo also enjoyed a game of pitch and a good cup of coffee.

He was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton, where he was a member of the church choir and especially enjoyed his time singing Polka Masses with the other members of St. Peter’s Choir.

Survivors include his spouse of 57 years, Anna Goeken, who now resides at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk; five children, Barbara and Doug Haselhorst of Neligh, DaNita and Tom Schellpeper of Stanton, Loretta and Ron Tejkl of Leigh, David and Elaine Goeken of Norfolk and Clarinda Goeken and Humberto Andrade-Garcia of Stanton; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Rosemary and Richard Benne of Fremont; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Goeken of O’Neill and Linda Goeken of Larned, Kan.; an aunt, Dora Bose of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Leo in death were his parents; three brothers, John, Harold and Edward; and a sister and brother-in-law, Edna and Ed Knievel.

Pallbearers will be Leo’s grandchildren: Elizabeth Collins, Thomas Wuestewald, Andrew Wuestewald, Sydney Becker, Caleb Goeken, Courtney Borgmann, Humberto Andrade-Goeken, Eleanora Andrade-Goeken, Myka Goeken and Audie Tejkl. Honorary pallbearers will be Leo’s great-grandchildren: Braxton Borgmann, Aiden Collins, Hazel Collins and Charolette Borgmann.

Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.

