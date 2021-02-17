You have permission to edit this article.
Leo Carlow

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Leo Carlow, 94, Bloomfield, will be Friday, Feb. 19, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. The Rev. Lynde Linde will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249 and Army National Guard Honor Guard.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

He died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at his residence.

Reba Westerhaus

Reba Westerhaus

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Reba F. (Hail) Westerhaus, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Victory Road Assembly of God Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.

John Rudloff

John Rudloff

VERDIGRE — Services for John Rudloff, 100, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 259 and Army Nationa…

Alberta Hull

Alberta Hull

SPENCER — Services for Alberta Hull, 89, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. She died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Vancouver, Wash.

Marlene Block

Marlene Block

NORFOLK — Services for Marlene R. (Halsey) Block, 82, Columbus, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Linda Strom

Linda Strom

LYNCH — Services for Linda Strom, 69, Lynch, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with burial at a later date.

Vona Sharer

Vona Sharer

WAYNE — Services for Vona L. Sharer, 91, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.

Vance Heiser

Vance Heiser

SPENCER — Private services for Vance Heiser, 17, Lynch, will be Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate with burial in Alford Cemetery in Monowi. He died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

