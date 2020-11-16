You have permission to edit this article.
MADISON — Services for Leo C. Brand, 92, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

He died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Resseguie Funeral Home of Madison is in charge of the arrangements.

1928-2020

Leo’s Mass will be recorded and can be viewed on the Home for Funerals website.

Leo Charles was born to Leo D. and Lena M. (Van Houdenos) Brand on Aug. 28, 1928, at the family farm in Madison.

He spent the majority of his life working on the family farm in Madison County. He raised cattle and hogs and the grains to feed them. With his creative mind, Leo constructed artwork and repairs out of scrap metal and lumber. Additionally, he sold seed corn for many years to local farmers.

Leo is survived by his sister, Mary Keenan; nieces Diane Keenan, Mary Jo Keenan and Rosie (Bill) Zook; nephew Bill (Renae) Keenan; and several cousins, great-nephews and great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Joseph Keenan; and nephew Jim Keenan.

Memorials may be given to the family for designation at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

