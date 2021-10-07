You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lenora Kuchar

Lenora Kuchar

MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lenora Kuchar, 106, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Lenora Kuchar died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at her residence.

1914-2021

Lenora Leona Louisa (Bredehoft) Kuchar was born on Dec. 25, 1914, to Amalia (Schwarz) Bredehoft and Henry Bredehoft, 6.5 miles southwest of Meadow Grove. She was baptized on Jan. 24, 1915, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Buffalo Creek, by Pastor H.F.W. Schulz. Lenora’s mother passed away on Dec. 24, 1918, from the Spanish flu.

Lenora went to live with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Leopold Schwarz, near Avon, S.D., for two years. Her father remarried to Neva Graybill, and Lenora came back to Nebraska to live with her parents on the place where she was born.

She attended Mount Hope School, and when the family moved to a farm 2 miles west of Meadow Grove, Lenora attended seventh and eighth grade at Enterprise School. She graduated from Tilden High School in 1932. Following graduation, Lenora taught country school and did housework for others.

Lenora became a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church by rite of confirmation on March 27, 1934.

On Jan. 29, 1936, Lenora was united in marriage to Alvin C. Kuchar at the home of her grandparents in Yankton. Lenora and Alvin farmed 5.5 miles southeast of Meadow Grove for 34 years. They loved the farm and went through the drought and depression of the 1930s. Here, they raised their three children; and they were happy years with school and church activities and 4-H, which kept them busy.

Alvin and Lenora retired to Meadow Grove in 1971. Both continued to be involved in church and community activities and traveled extensively. Alvin passed away on April 27, 1984.

Lenora wrote two books on the history of Meadow Grove and the history of the 75th anniversary of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She restored the first building in Meadow Grove into a museum and served on the community building board for many years.

She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and was considered the “Town Historian.”

Lenora’s hobbies were fishing, NASCAR races, writing, gardening, canning, flowers, cooking, baking and trying new recipes. She enjoyed and attended all of the various activities that her children and grandchildren participated in — ball games, programs, music recitals, etc.

One of her favorite times to celebrate was on Christmas. She loved to decorate inside and out. A large gathering of the family was on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. She hosted family dinners on holidays when the family gathered for food, fun and games.

Lenora’s pan-fried chicken and home baked pies were requested. Family get-togethers were a time to reminisce and celebrate birthdays and have a good time. She enjoyed flowers in her yard that were admired by many.

Lenora baked and decorated birthday cakes for every birthday in the family. She pieced quilts for all of the children and grandchildren and canned many dill pickles for them to enjoy. The list goes on and on.

Lenora is survived by her son, Gary (LuAnne) Kuchar; two daughters, Kathleen Kuchar and Carol Hansen; four grandchildren, Robin Nielsen, Christina Haggerty, Coleen Reiley and Mark Lyall; nine great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Ashley and Shelley Nielsen (Smith), Justin Reiley and Jessica (Reiley) Heggemeyer, Zane and Alyssa Kreikemeier, and Zander and Chance Lyall; six great-great-grandchildren, Aiden and Alaina Nielsen, Autumn, Dakota, and Finley Smith and Oliver Heggemeyer.

Lenora was preceded in death by her spouse, Alvin on April 27, 1984; her parents, Henry and Amalia Bredehoft; her stepmother, Neva Bredehoft; and a half-brother, Don Bredehoft.

Tags

In other news

Marcelene Vakoc

Marcelene Vakoc

VERDIGRE — Services for Marcelene Vakoc, 92, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Bonnie Sandahl

Bonnie Sandahl

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Daniel Vritiska

Daniel Vritiska

CLEARWATER — Services for Daniel Vritiska, 79, Tucson, Ariz., are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral in Clearwater. Daniel Vritiska died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Tucson Medical Hospital in Tucson.

Bonnie Sandahl

Bonnie Sandahl

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske

Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske

SANTEE — Services for Emily C. “Amee” Tuttle-Kaskaske, 83, Jones, Okla., formerly of Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. James Marrs and Ron Thomas will officiate with burial in Holy Faith Cemetery in Santee.

Roland Barnes

Roland Barnes

WAUSA — Services for Roland L. Barnes, 66, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Roland Barnes died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Wausa.

Dorothy Noecker

Dorothy Noecker

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Theresa Stratman

Theresa Stratman

WYNOT — Services for Theresa B. Stratman, 87, Lincoln, formerly of St. James and Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Revs. Matt Eickhoff and Jeff Eickhoff will officiate with burial in Ss. Philip and James Cemetery in St. James.

Marcelene Vakoc

Marcelene Vakoc

VERDIGRE — Services for Marcelene Vakoc, 92, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Marcelene Vakoc died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara