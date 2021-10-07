MEADOW GROVE — Services for Lenora Kuchar, 106, Meadow Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Lutheran Cemetery in Meadow Grove.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Lenora Kuchar died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at her residence.
1914-2021
Lenora Leona Louisa (Bredehoft) Kuchar was born on Dec. 25, 1914, to Amalia (Schwarz) Bredehoft and Henry Bredehoft, 6.5 miles southwest of Meadow Grove. She was baptized on Jan. 24, 1915, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Buffalo Creek, by Pastor H.F.W. Schulz. Lenora’s mother passed away on Dec. 24, 1918, from the Spanish flu.
Lenora went to live with her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Leopold Schwarz, near Avon, S.D., for two years. Her father remarried to Neva Graybill, and Lenora came back to Nebraska to live with her parents on the place where she was born.
She attended Mount Hope School, and when the family moved to a farm 2 miles west of Meadow Grove, Lenora attended seventh and eighth grade at Enterprise School. She graduated from Tilden High School in 1932. Following graduation, Lenora taught country school and did housework for others.
Lenora became a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church by rite of confirmation on March 27, 1934.
On Jan. 29, 1936, Lenora was united in marriage to Alvin C. Kuchar at the home of her grandparents in Yankton. Lenora and Alvin farmed 5.5 miles southeast of Meadow Grove for 34 years. They loved the farm and went through the drought and depression of the 1930s. Here, they raised their three children; and they were happy years with school and church activities and 4-H, which kept them busy.
Alvin and Lenora retired to Meadow Grove in 1971. Both continued to be involved in church and community activities and traveled extensively. Alvin passed away on April 27, 1984.
Lenora wrote two books on the history of Meadow Grove and the history of the 75th anniversary of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She restored the first building in Meadow Grove into a museum and served on the community building board for many years.
She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and was considered the “Town Historian.”
Lenora’s hobbies were fishing, NASCAR races, writing, gardening, canning, flowers, cooking, baking and trying new recipes. She enjoyed and attended all of the various activities that her children and grandchildren participated in — ball games, programs, music recitals, etc.
One of her favorite times to celebrate was on Christmas. She loved to decorate inside and out. A large gathering of the family was on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. She hosted family dinners on holidays when the family gathered for food, fun and games.
Lenora’s pan-fried chicken and home baked pies were requested. Family get-togethers were a time to reminisce and celebrate birthdays and have a good time. She enjoyed flowers in her yard that were admired by many.
Lenora baked and decorated birthday cakes for every birthday in the family. She pieced quilts for all of the children and grandchildren and canned many dill pickles for them to enjoy. The list goes on and on.
Lenora is survived by her son, Gary (LuAnne) Kuchar; two daughters, Kathleen Kuchar and Carol Hansen; four grandchildren, Robin Nielsen, Christina Haggerty, Coleen Reiley and Mark Lyall; nine great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Ashley and Shelley Nielsen (Smith), Justin Reiley and Jessica (Reiley) Heggemeyer, Zane and Alyssa Kreikemeier, and Zander and Chance Lyall; six great-great-grandchildren, Aiden and Alaina Nielsen, Autumn, Dakota, and Finley Smith and Oliver Heggemeyer.
Lenora was preceded in death by her spouse, Alvin on April 27, 1984; her parents, Henry and Amalia Bredehoft; her stepmother, Neva Bredehoft; and a half-brother, Don Bredehoft.