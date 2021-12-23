STANTON — Private family services for Lenice M. Frank, 96, of Stanton will be held at the Home for Funerals, Stanton.
Lenice Frank died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Stanton Health Center.
WAYNE — Services for Greta L. Smith, 39, of Wayne are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
PIERCE — Services for Scott Dvorak, 58, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Eugene A. Carstens, 81, of Norfolk will be held at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Robert L. Gerken, 73, of rural Wakefield are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
VERDIGRE — Services for Donna Maly, 98, of Verdigre will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.
CROFTON — Services for Sharron T. Arens, 81, of Madison, formerly of Crofton, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kathleen J. “Kathy” Bretschneider, 72, of Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Gordon Bruce officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
OSMOND — Services for Catherine A. Collins, 58, of McLean are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel of Osmond.
LaVISTA — Services for Bona Jean K. “Bonnie” Schmit, 82, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond with the Rev. Tim Forget officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s cemetery.
