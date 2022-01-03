You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lenice Frank

STANTON — Private services for Lenice M. Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Lenice Frank died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Stanton Health Center.

1925-2021

The service will be recorded and can be viewed on the funeral home’s website.

Lenice Marie was born April 9, 1925, to Ben and Marie (Severa) Koza at Grandpa and Grandma Severa’s farm home in rural Stanton.

Lenice went to country School District 51 through eighth grade. She then went to Stanton High School and graduated in 1943. She attended Wayne State College and taught 16 years in rural school districts. Also, she taught her son, Don, for one or two years in a rural Stanton school.

Lenice married her high school sweetheart, Ervin Frank, on Dec. 30, 1944, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

Lenice assisted with farming for about 60 years. (She jokes that she was the “son” in the family).

Lenice lived at the farm home from 1925 to 2001 (76 years), then lived in her house in Stanton from 2001 to 2017. She then moved to Westside Regency on Oct. 24, 2017. Later on in early 2021, she moved over to the Stanton Health Center.

She is survived by her son, Don (Susan) Frank of Norfolk; two grandchildren, Michele Koehler and Chad (Kelly) Frank; six great-grandchildren, Richele Ruiter, Jessica DeLong, Hayden, Carson, Tregan and Averie Frank; sister Gladys Frank; sister-in-law Katherine Molacek; and many nieces and nephews.

Lenice was preceded in death by her spouse, Ervin, who passed suddenly in 1989; and brother-in-law Elvin Frank.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Tod Dover

Tod Dover

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Sherry J. “Tod” Dover, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 104 S. 10th St., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Charles Crawford

Charles Crawford

NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Crawford, 45, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Crawford died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.

Cleora Fisher

Cleora Fisher

NORFOLK — Services for Cleora J. Fisher, 86, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Lloyd L. “Rusty” Petersen Jr., 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Alvina Heller

Alvina Heller

STANTON — Services for Alvina Heller, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

Lloyd Petersen Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Lloyd L. “Rusty” Petersen Jr., 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Michael Bowersox

Michael Bowersox

NORFOLK — Services for Michael J. Bowersox, 55, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Michael Bowersox died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Tod Dover

Tod Dover

NORFOLK —Memorial services for Sherry J. “Tod” Dover, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 104 S. 10th St., in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Johnson will officiate. Inurnment will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

E. John Sharples

E. John Sharples

TILDEN — Services for E. John Sharples, 88, Gretna, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. James Sells will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Tilden. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, …

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara