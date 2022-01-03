STANTON — Private services for Lenice M. Frank, 96, Stanton, will be at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Lenice Frank died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Stanton Health Center.
1925-2021
The service will be recorded and can be viewed on the funeral home’s website.
Lenice Marie was born April 9, 1925, to Ben and Marie (Severa) Koza at Grandpa and Grandma Severa’s farm home in rural Stanton.
Lenice went to country School District 51 through eighth grade. She then went to Stanton High School and graduated in 1943. She attended Wayne State College and taught 16 years in rural school districts. Also, she taught her son, Don, for one or two years in a rural Stanton school.
Lenice married her high school sweetheart, Ervin Frank, on Dec. 30, 1944, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Lenice assisted with farming for about 60 years. (She jokes that she was the “son” in the family).
Lenice lived at the farm home from 1925 to 2001 (76 years), then lived in her house in Stanton from 2001 to 2017. She then moved to Westside Regency on Oct. 24, 2017. Later on in early 2021, she moved over to the Stanton Health Center.
She is survived by her son, Don (Susan) Frank of Norfolk; two grandchildren, Michele Koehler and Chad (Kelly) Frank; six great-grandchildren, Richele Ruiter, Jessica DeLong, Hayden, Carson, Tregan and Averie Frank; sister Gladys Frank; sister-in-law Katherine Molacek; and many nieces and nephews.
Lenice was preceded in death by her spouse, Ervin, who passed suddenly in 1989; and brother-in-law Elvin Frank.
