Lena Vesely

Lena Vesely

VERDIGRE — Private services for Lena Vesely, 89, Verdigre, will be Saturday, March 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate. Public graveside services will be at about 3 p.m. at Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

She died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

Lena Mae (Tonner) Vesely, daughter of Edward and Neta Madge (Barnes) Tonner, was born April 25, 1931, at Verdel. She graduated from Verdel High School in 1949. Lena had only one classmate in her graduating class, and they had remained friends ever since their time in school.

On Feb. 10, 1951, Lena was united in marriage to Roy R. Vesely in Creighton. They were blessed with four sons: Leslie, Randy, Wayne and Terry.

Lena lived in rural Verdigre and worked on the farm alongside her spouse, Roy, and her sons. She helped with the milking, the cattle and hogs. Each year, she raised hundreds of broiler chickens, which were later processed and sold. Later, she worked for Swanson’s Hunting Farm. Lena and Roy always grew a large vegetable garden every year.

Lena was a very kind, generous and giving person. She would do anything for anyone with no hesitation to the best of her ability.

Lena was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Verdel, where she was involved in the ladies aid. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and was a 4-H leader.

Lena is survived by her sons, Randy (Susan) Vesely of Norfolk, Wayne Vesely of Pilger and Terry Vesely of Clarinda, Iowa; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lila Pritchett of Lynch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Roy; a son, Leslie; a granddaughter, Michaela Vesely; brothers Don Henderson, Allen “Doc” Henderson and Marvin Tonner; sister, June Swanson; six brothers-in-law; and eight sisters-in-law.

