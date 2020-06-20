Lena Hockabout

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Lena R. Hockabout, 48, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 26, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Paul Hirsch and Jason Schulz officiating. The service will be streamed live on St. Paul’s Lutheran Church’s web page at www. stpls.com. Burial will take place in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, also at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will also begin one hour prior to service time on Friday.
She died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.