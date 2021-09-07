You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Lena Braun, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Burial will be in Deer Creek Cemetery in rural Meadow Grove.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Lena Braun died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk, where she was recuperating from a recent fall.

1922-2021

Lena Inness, daughter of Alva and Hazel (Ickes) Inness, was born Sept. 21, 1922, at Dumus, Neb. In 1924, the family moved to Orchard, after a tornado destroyed their farmstead at Dumus.

Lena attended the rural School District 30 northwest of Orchard for eight years before moving with her family to Meadow Grove in 1935. She graduated from Meadow Grove High School with the class of 1939, attended Wayne State College and taught school two years at District 70 in Pierce County.

On June 11, 1941, Lena married Darrell Braun at the Meadow Grove Methodist Church and moved to a home on the Braun farm southeast of town. The following April, Darrell was inducted into the U.S. Army, and she taught school a year at District 10 in Madison County. The next spring, she joined her spouse at Battle Creek, Mich., and worked as a secretary at the Oliver Farm Equipment Plant until the fall of 1945, when Darrell was transferred to Fort Belvoir, Va., to await his army discharge in January 1946. Two children, Bonnie and Beverly, were born to this union.

They returned to Meadow Grove and lived on the family farm until 1985, when they retired and moved to Norfolk. Lena received the Pioneer Family Farm Award in 2005, when the farm had been in the family name 100 years.

Mrs. Braun was a member of the United Methodist Church, taught Sunday school and was a Brownie troop leader. Lena was a 40-year member of Federated Women’s Club and a charter member of the Northeast Nebraska Writers Club, belonging for 30 years.

Lena enjoyed many hobbies, which included oil painting, various types of needlework and sewing. She won first place in the Federated Women’s Club state sewing contest in 1966. Lena was an avid bridge player, learning the game at age 11.

The hobby she enjoyed most was her freelance writing. In 1957, Lena started writing a weekly column, “Gabbie Gertie, Your Friendly Farmerette,” which was published in The Tilden Citizen and Battle Creek Enterprise for 21 years. She received recognition for her writing at the fourth annual Ag-ceptional Women’s Convention in 2012. During the time, she was writing her column, Lena was also a news correspondent for the Norfolk Daily News for 25 years, as well as other surrounding area newspapers. She had submissions published in 18 national magazines and wrote two biography books for friends.

In recent years, Lena enjoyed extensive traveling which included the 50 states, two trips to Europe, seven cruises and spent part of seven winters in Arizona.

She is survived by two daughters, Beverly Braun of Norfolk and Bonnie and her spouse, Ron Wies of Petersburg; one grandson, Adam Wies and spouse Jeri; and three great-grandchildren, Karlie, Kaci and Kenzie, all of Petersburg.

She was preceded in death by her spouse in July 1991; an infant grandson, Barry Wies; her parents, Alva and Hazel Inness; brother Dale Inness and his spouse, Betty; and sister Mary Emma Bennett and her spouse, Boyd.

Tags

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

