WEST POINT — Services for Leland Einemann, 84, West Point, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon Monday and continue until the time of the service at the funeral home.
He died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
Memorials may be made to the Cuming County Historical Museum or Mount Hope Cemetery.
1934-2019
Leland Harry Einemann was delivered to Ewald and Ida (Hartwig) Einemann on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 1934, at West Point. He was baptized on Feb. 21, 1935, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. His mother, father and sister lived on a rented farm northeast of West Point until 1944, when the family moved to a farm southeast of West Point.
His mother inherited the farmland from her father. The family made the move when another brother and sister joined the family in 1943 and 1945. The three-room house was expanded to additional rooms with the carpentry expertise of Ewald and several uncles.
Leland helped his father farm this land until Ewald’s sudden passing in 1965. Leland continued in this capacity until 1985 when his health deteriorated. As the years advanced, he was plagued by a number of conditions and debilitating diseases that took away his mobility. He valiantly coped with these setbacks. When total disability struck in 1985, he rented the land to a neighbor.
As he matured, he received his education by attending Cuming County School Districts 13 and 15 and finished his eighth year at West Point Public School. He was confirmed on March 21, 1948, at Grace Lutheran Church.
As a young man, he helped his Uncle Harry Hartwig with farming. In addition, he worked as a farm laborer for other farmers who needed help baling hay and shelling corn. He worked several summers helping his Meyer first cousins in their custom-bailing business.
Leland always loved to fish with his father, relatives and friends. In his younger years, he also liked organized hunts with neighbors and friends. He enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables, flowers and fruit trees. He took tremendous delight in his extensive peony and iris beds by showing the colorful displays of blooms to others. He also enjoyed natural history, especially bird watching and feeding. He prided himself in raising chickens, ducks and geese. He raised pullets for butchering. The eggs were sold as were many of the ducks and geese. He also raised exotic chickens as a hobby.
For about 20 years, he helped his mother on the farm and continued to do that until cancer took her in 1981. As health problems took their toll, his hobbies helped him fill the time. Early on, he did a lot of his own outdoor carpentry work, along with his Uncle Harry, building a “barn” and a machine shed. He also shingled his own buildings. Later on, he built unique bird houses and feeders. He also enjoyed woodworking projects.
At first, he helped his mother can fruits and vegetables, but when he could no longer go down the basement stairs, he began freezing them. He did his own cooking after 1981, often making bread, rolls, cookies, cakes and pies.
When he could no longer farm, he spent time growing house plants and propagating them. He relaxed in his later years by coloring hundreds of pages in coloring books with colored pencils. He would pass many hours embroidering with his mother, when her health prevented her from doing handwork. Over the years, he assembled many jigsaw puzzles, including those with thousands of pieces and those of unbelievable complexity.
When he was more mobile he liked attending auctions, where he acquired his extensive collections of chicken, bird and wildlife figurines. Often he would repaint them in great detail. He was a collector of wildlife plates and other cherished items.
Leland is survived by his brother, Larry (Paula) Einemann of Lincoln; a sister, Linda Lindquist of Norfolk; nieces Michelle (Ray) Templin of Sioux City, Megan (Chad) Hemptead of Broken Bow and Marsha (Jon) Blake of Austin, Texas; nephew Michael (Stephany) Andersen of Norfolk; two great-nephews and five great-nieces; other relatives, friends and a helpful neighbor, Duane Wiechman.
He was preceded in death by Ewald in 1965, by Ida in 1981, by Leona in 2018, by brother-in-law Roger Lindquist in 2004 and by brother-in-law David Mussack in 2008
A lunch at Grace Lutheran Church fellowship hall will take place after the burial.