Services for Lela E. Gray, 81, Houston, Texas, formerly of Clearwater, were Sept. 30 at Grand View Funeral Home in Pasadena, Texas. Burial was in Grand View Memorial Park.
She died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in McKinney, Texas.
1937-2019
Lela Ethel Gray was born in Clearwater on Oct. 16, 1937, to Guy and Cynthia Taylor. She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Louis Johnson (spouse Karen) and Jeff Johnson; a daughter, Carol Bernard (spouse Keith); grandchildren Holly, Nicholas, Amber and Andrew; and other family and friends.