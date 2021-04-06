You have permission to edit this article.
Leitha Eisenhauer

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Leitha Eisenhauer, 93, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Edward Taulbee

Edward Taulbee

CLEARWATER — A celebration of life for Edward D. Taulbee, 57, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Clearwater Cemetery.

Wilbur Rath

Wilbur Rath

LAUREL — Services for Wilbur G. Rath, 95, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Laurel Cemetery.

Patrick Pack

Patrick Pack

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial service for Patrick L. Pack, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Jeffery Siedschlag

Jeffery Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffery A. “Jeff” Siedschlag, 36, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Monica Loberg

Monica Loberg

WAYNE — Services for Monica J. Loberg, 89, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Kerry Ebert

Kerry Ebert

BASSETT — Memorial services for Kerry D. Ebert, 70, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Bassett. A private scattering of ashes will take place at Byers, Colo., at a later date.

Ardyce Linn

Ardyce Linn

CONCORD — Services for Ardyce L. Linn, 93, Wayne, formerly of Laurel and Concord, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery.

Arnice Brachle

Arnice Brachle

ALBION — Services for Arnice A. Brachle, 59, Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. The Rev. Greg Clark will officiate with inurnment at a later date in the Central City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

