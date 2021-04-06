BLOOMFIELD — Services for Leitha Eisenhauer, 93, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
In other news
CLEARWATER — A celebration of life for Edward D. Taulbee, 57, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Clearwater Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Wilbur G. Rath, 95, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Laurel Cemetery.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial service for Patrick L. Pack, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Battle Creek.
NORFOLK — Services for Jeffery A. “Jeff” Siedschlag, 36, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Monica J. Loberg, 89, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
BASSETT — Memorial services for Kerry D. Ebert, 70, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Bassett. A private scattering of ashes will take place at Byers, Colo., at a later date.
CONCORD — Services for Ardyce L. Linn, 93, Wayne, formerly of Laurel and Concord, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Leitha Eisenhauer, 93, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
ALBION — Services for Arnice A. Brachle, 59, Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. The Rev. Greg Clark will officiate with inurnment at a later date in the Central City Cemetery.