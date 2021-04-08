BLOOMFIELD — Services for Leitha Eisenhauer, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
She died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1927-2021
Leitha L. (Folck) Eisenhauer, daughter of Roy “Dewey” and Mary (Lemke) Folck, was born June 13, 1927, at her parents’ home near Lindy,. Leitha was baptized and confirmed at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. She attended West Star country school near Lindy.
On Jan. 4, 1948, Leitha was united in marriage to Dale Eisenhauer at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. They were blessed with five children: Richard, Eugene, Karen, Donna and David.
Leitha was a homemaker and very involved with farm activities. She was known as a hard worker and worked alongside her spouse with the chores around the farm.
Leitha was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield and was active in the ladie aid. She was also a 4-H leader and very involved with the Knox County Extension. Leitha belonged to the Busy Homemakers and Crossroads Extension Clubs. Later on, she was a member of the Senior Citizens and Red Hat Society.
Leitha enjoyed needlework, painting, playing cards with friends and family. Her favorite time of the year was the holidays when her family would come home to visit.
Leitha is survived by her children, Richard (Kathy) Eisenhauer of Bloomfield, Eugene Eisenhauer of Maywood, Karen (Perry) Broders of Lincoln, Donna (Kenneth) Venteicher of Pierce and David Eisenhauer of Bloomfield; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Don Eisenhauer of Fairbury; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Dale; and brothers and sisters-in-law Glenn (Ellen) Folck, Andy (Glenda) Folck, Kenneth Folck, Melba Eisenhauer and Mary Eisenhauer.